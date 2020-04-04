Compare the Phoebe COVID-19 numbers from today to March 18 and you see the virus’ spread in Albany

On March 18, Phoebe Healthcare in Albany reported its first two deaths related to the COVID-19 virus.

In the past 18 days, there has been a battle to contain the virus as it has ravaged Dougherty and surrounding counties.

Compare the numbers that Phoebe released on March 18, when two deaths were reported, to the numbers released on Saturday, April 4.

Total positive results were 1,197 today. On March 18, there were 23.

Total positive deaths were 36 at Phoebe Putney and another 5 at Phoebe Sumter for a total of 41, On March 18, there were 2 in the system.

There are currently 52 COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, 22 in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and four in Phoebe Worth Medical Center. The system has 78 COVID-19 patients. On March 18, there were 8, all at Phoebe Putney.

There are currently 769 people awaiting COVID-19 test results. That is roughly the same number as on March 18.

One number that Phoebe is now reporting that it didn’t back in March is the number of those who have recovered from the virus. That number stands at 210.

“It is so important to highlight our wins in this fight against COVID-19,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer. “To date, we have had 156 patients recover at home and 54 patients discharged from the hospital – and we celebrate them all.”

Victories in this battle are important to celebrate, Steiner said.

“On Thursday, we had our second patient who has recovered well enough to be discharged after being intubated and treated in one of our intensive care units,” he said in a statement issued by the hospital. “It was so inspiring to see members of the Phoebe Family line the halls to cheer on not only the patient but each other as well. It is a truly uplifting and emotional moment,”