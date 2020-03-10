Congressman Doug Collins addresses Cononavirus concerns caused by campaign stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Georgia Congressman Doug Collins is on his second day of a self-quarantine in his Gainesville home.

He was aware of the health concerns caused by his Saturday visit to open the Muscogee County Republican headquarters.

WRBL News 3’s interviewed Collins over Skype this afternoon.

Collins wanted to assure those who interacted with him on Saturday that the risk was minimal.

Asked what he would tell the people of Columbus, the Republican was quick to answer.

“That they are fine,” he said. “The CDC has said contact with someone like myself, who had contact with someone who actually tested positive for the virus, that someone who’s in my condition, that past the incubation phase, has not shown any symptoms or any signs of flu-like symptoms or anything going on.”

Collins says the CDC has said you go on with your life.

“You don’t need to worry about it,” Collins said. “You don’t need to be tested. Folks who came in contact with me on Saturday — we had a great time together — should be fine. They go on with their life.”

Collins comments come after a Harris County educator chose to self-quarantine Tuesday following word that Collins had been in contact with someone who had been infected.

Collins self-quarantined Monday after a picture of him and an unidentified person who has tested positive for the Coronavirus surfaced. It was taken on February 27th at a conservative conference near Washington D.C.

He says that photo was on the infected person’s phone.

For a week and a half, Collins had no idea he had been exposed. He continued to do his job in Congress and campaign for the U.S. Senate seat held by Kelly Loeffler.

On Friday, he was in Atlanta, greeting President Trump as he got off Air Force One.

Collins tells News 3 he has not talked with the president since Friday.

The next day was the Columbus stop attended by about 250 local Republicans, including that Harris County Middle School teacher.

Collins tells News 3 that he feels fine. No flu-like symptoms. No fever.

And those he came in contact in Columbus should be OK as well. But he understands the concerns.

Collins says he will self-quarantine through Thursday — that will be 14 days since the contact with the infected person. He will then resume normal activities, which includes campaigning.