Coping with the anxiety of COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – COVID-19 cases are spiking across the nation. Muscogee County has over 14 hundred cases of the virus.

You may feel uncertain or anxious about these times. they don’t know whether they should go out or stay in the house, wear a mask or don’t wear a mask. It’s a weird feeling of uncertainty.

New Horizons Behavioral Health Services is a tier-one provider of outpatient services in eight counties. Mental health advocate Susan Gallagher says that anxiety is okay.

Gallagher offered a few tips about ways to deal with those feelings you may have never felt before.

She says to focus on the here and now and be concerned about what you can control.

“Just be kind because we don’t know what other people are going through, especially those suffering from mental health illnesses. If you don’t have a mental health condition or a substance abuse diagnosis and you’re being heavily impacted by the stress and anxiety from COVID, imagine what it’s like for someone that already has a mental health condition or maybe is in recovery from a substance abuse disorder,” Gallagher said

The CDC has given us recommendations on what we can do to keep ourselves safe.

But to keep yourself safe and your anxiety down, you can focus on what you can control.

“You’re going to have to get groceries, you’re going to have to put gas in your car, you’re going to have to go to work, so when you’re in those situations make sure you do what you know you need to do to keep yourself safe. And again it gets into that issue of what I can and cannot control. I can not control another person not wearing a facemask but I can walk to the other side of the street so im not exposed,” she says.

You can call New Horizons and talk to someone about your feelings and someone who is trained and certified will listen to you. You can call and make an appointment at (706) 596-5500. Appointments can be made Monday-Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.

There’s also the Georgia emotional support line where you may not feel like you need to see a doctor, but you need someone to talk to – that line is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 11 pm. There is someone on the other end who is trained in mental health awareness.