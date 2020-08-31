Coronavirus cases on decline overall, but northern United States battling spikes

WASHINGTON (CNN)- A dire prediction from a leading coronavirus model: The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington projects 317,000 dead in the U.S. by December 1.

One prominent model now projects around 135,000 more Americans could be killed by COVID-19 by December 1.

If that new projection is true: Our average daily death toll – still hovering around 1,000 – will actually rise.

Right now we’re also seeing record rates of infection in the Dakotas, Minnesota and Iowa – where the governor just closed all bars in the hardest hit counties. including some college towns.

“It is increasing the virus activity in the community and it’s spilling over to other segments of the population,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds, (R) Iowa.

So far, at least 8,000 cases and counting on college campuses across the country as students return.

But here’s the good news: Nationally new case counts are falling. New York’s infection rate the lowest since all this began.

The White House has announced the purchase and production of 150 million new 15-minute tests.

“It really could be game-changing. Before you go to school, before you go to work, it could catch a lot more of these asymptomatic cases that we’re currently not catching at all,” said Dr. Leana Wen, CNN Medical Analyst.

“If they demonstrate that they’re safe and effective you could have a vaccine available, I believe, under an emergency use authorization for select populations before the end of the year,” said former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb.