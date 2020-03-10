Coronavirus containment area established in New Rochelle, New York

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York officials have announced “dramatic action” in their efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Recognizing that New Rochelle has been particularly hard hit and is problematic in terms of the spread of the virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that officials are implementing a one mile radius “containment area” there.

“It is a dramatic action, but it is the largest cluster in the country, and this is literally a matter of life and death,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo’s move comes as New Jersey officials announced the first coronavirus-related death there, the first coronavirus-related death in the Tri-State Area.