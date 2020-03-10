Coronavirus may not show symptoms for 5 days

(CNN) – People infected by the novel coronavirus usually go for some five days without showing any symptoms.

That’s according to a new study published in the Journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

The study also says that symptoms appear within two weeks in almost all cases.

The incubation period is consistent with previous estimates by public health officials.

The findings also suggest the two-week quarantine – which is a standard for people with suspected infections – is appropriate.

Researchers say their study focused on more severe cases.

They say the incubation for milder cases could be somewhat different.