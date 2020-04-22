Coronavirus myths: Separating fact from fiction

(CNN)- With information on the pandemic constantly changing, it can be hard to tell fact from fiction.

So, world health officials are busting some of the most popular myths about the novel coronavirus.

According to the World Health Organization, the new coronavirus doesn’t travel through 5G mobile networks. Even countries without 5G are seeing the virus spread.

It goes from person-to- person through air droplets or from germs on contaminated surfaces that are touched and not washed off.

You cannot prevent the new coronavirus by drinking alcohol, eating garlic, exposing yourself to the sun, taking a hot bath, using hand dryers, or ultraviolet disinfection lamps.

Spraying alcohol or chlorine on surfaces can disinfect them, but spraying those chemicals on your body won’t kill any viruses that have already entered your body.

COVID-19 can spread in any climate, hot and humid or in cold weather.

Rinsing your nose with saline won’t prevent infection and antibiotics only kill bacteria, not viruses, so they won’t work either.

The new coronavirus cannot be transmitted through mosquito bites.

Being able to hold your breath for 10 seconds or more without coughing or feeling discomfort does not mean you’re COVID-19 free.

Catching the coronavirus doesn’t mean it will stay with you for life. Most people who catch covid-19 recover.

The World Health Organization also says vaccines against pneumonia won’t protect against the new coronavirus. This virus is new and needs its own vaccine, something researchers are currently working on.