COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Several states are seeing rising infections for the first time since January’s omicron surge, but in the Chattahoochee Valley, community levels of cases are still low.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has transitioned from daily to weekly COVID-19 reports. They said these weekly intervals will help paint a more complete picture than day-to-day changes, especially as they work to determine areas of concern. Only positive and negative PCR test results, and positive antigen tests, are required to be reported.

In the department’s latest Apr. 27 update, there were 54 COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks. News 3 spoke to a local healthcare provider to see what testing has looked like on the frontlines.

MainStreet Family Care has locations in both Eufaula, Ala. and Columbus, Ga. In Eufaula, the number of COVID tests performed each day has stayed the same: about five to 10 patients per day. In Columbus, MainStreet has seen a slight increase. They went from averaging about 10 tests per day to about 15-20 tests per day. However, the number of positive cases has remained stable.

Betsy Stewart with MainStreet Family Care says they’ve also noticed that patients’ symptoms are milder, and this spike in testing is typically for self-assurance prior to travel.

“Overall, we are certainly operating within summer volume. This is nowhere near compared to where we were at New Year’s,” Stewart said. “We’ve definitely seen a lull since that Omicron wave came through and so we’re ready in case there’s another spike that comes in, but it doesn’t look like we’ve seen quite the jump like we have with some of the other big spikes.

MainStreet locations are still offering COVID-19 tests and monoclonal antibody treatments for those who test positive. The antibody treatment can help both vaccinated and unvaccinated people fight the virus.

Starting Monday, May 2nd, there will be no more testing at the Shirley B. Winston Rec Center.

Testing will be available at the Columbus Health Department only, at 5601 Veterans Parkway. Testing is held Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Moderna is also seeking FDA Authorization for its two-dose shot for children, ages six months to six years. That would cover roughly 18 million Americans still not eligible for shots. Each vaccine is one quarter the strength of an adult dose. The FDA is expecting to consider it in June once all of the data has been submitted.