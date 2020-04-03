Coroner: Leesburg, Ga., man tested positive for COVID-19 after dying in Columbus hospital

A Leesburg, Ga., man who died Wednesday in the emergency room of the Piedmont Northside hospital has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office.

The 64-year-old man was transported to the ER Wednesday morning and died of respiratory failure, Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison tells News 3. The coroner’s office was informed late Thursday that the man had tested positive for COVID-19.

Piedmont Healthcare system is not releasing COVID-19 patient data nor confirming coronavirus-related deaths.

The man and his family were staying in a north Columbus hotel when he became ill, Coroner Buddy Bryan tells News 3.

Leesburg, which is in Lee County, Ga,. has had seven confirmed COVID-19 deaths. The town is just north of Albany.

That area has been the hardest-hit area in the state by the virus. There have been more than 531 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths attributed to the virus in Dougherty County alone, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. In Muscogee County, there have been 26 confirmed cases.

It is the second known COVID-19 death in Columbus, according to the coroner’s office. On March 29, an 85-year-old man died at the Piedmont Midtown campus of COVID-19. The coroner’s office said it was notified by the hospital of that death,