(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 15 reached 924,037 COVID-19-related deaths and 77.9 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Alabama using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Feb. 14, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

#50. Baldwin County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 362 (807 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,389 (54,444 total cases)

— 5.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (626 total deaths)

— 21.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.8% (111,239 fully vaccinated)

#49. Escambia County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 369 (135 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,989 (9,887 total cases)

— 4.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (153 total deaths)

— 16.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.7% (13,071 fully vaccinated)

#48. Perry County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 370 (33 new cases, +6% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,571 (2,014 total cases)

— 12.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 459 (41 total deaths)

— 28.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.4% (4,230 fully vaccinated)

#47. Mobile County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 372 (1,539 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,764 (110,593 total cases)

— 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 366 (1,514 total deaths)

— 2.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.7% (201,060 fully vaccinated)

#46. Tallapoosa County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 384 (155 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,716 (11,188 total cases)

— 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 535 (216 total deaths)

— 49.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.0% (15,341 fully vaccinated)

#45. Marshall County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 384 (372 new cases, -51% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,799 (26,902 total cases)

— 7.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (349 total deaths)

— 0.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.8% (43,377 fully vaccinated)

#44. Coffee County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 390 (204 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,230 (13,206 total cases)

— 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 407 (213 total deaths)

— 13.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.2% (24,181 fully vaccinated)

#43. Blount County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 393 (227 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,172 (14,556 total cases)

— 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 368 (213 total deaths)

— 2.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.0% (17,942 fully vaccinated)

#42. Marion County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 394 (117 new cases, -48% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,410 (7,846 total cases)

— 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 468 (139 total deaths)

— 30.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.7% (10,620 fully vaccinated)

#41. St. Clair County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 402 (360 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,567 (24,676 total cases)

— 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 429 (384 total deaths)

— 19.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.4% (34,417 fully vaccinated)

#40. Tuscaloosa County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 408 (854 new cases, -7% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,488 (53,361 total cases)

— 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (701 total deaths)

— 6.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (89,661 fully vaccinated)

#39. Henry County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 424 (73 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,487 (4,385 total cases)

— 1.1% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (68 total deaths)

— 10.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.7% (7,693 fully vaccinated)

#38. Talladega County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 430 (344 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,034 (21,621 total cases)

— 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (331 total deaths)

— 15.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.0% (28,765 fully vaccinated)

#37. Coosa County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 441 (47 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,859 (2,864 total cases)

— 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 497 (53 total deaths)

— 38.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.9% (4,259 fully vaccinated)

#36. Houston County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 442 (468 new cases, -11% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,228 (24,594 total cases)

— 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (458 total deaths)

— 20.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.4% (44,878 fully vaccinated)

#35. Limestone County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 442 (437 new cases, -24% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,540 (24,274 total cases)

— 4.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (251 total deaths)

— 29.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.2% (37,765 fully vaccinated)

#34. Hale County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 444 (65 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,817 (4,515 total cases)

— 19.6% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 655 (96 total deaths)

— 83.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.1% (8,804 fully vaccinated)

#33. Pickens County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 447 (89 new cases, +39% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,093 (5,001 total cases)

— 2.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 477 (95 total deaths)

— 33.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (9,601 fully vaccinated)

#32. Crenshaw County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 450 (62 new cases, -31% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,164 (3,741 total cases)

— 5.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 610 (84 total deaths)

— 70.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.8% (4,655 fully vaccinated)

#31. Sumter County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 451 (56 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,063 (2,369 total cases)

— 26.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 354 (44 total deaths)

— 1.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (6,135 fully vaccinated)

#30. Fayette County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 454 (74 new cases, -15% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,751 (4,524 total cases)

— 7.7% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 546 (89 total deaths)

— 52.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.4% (5,601 fully vaccinated)

#29. Cullman County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 469 (393 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,674 (24,020 total cases)

— 11.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (332 total deaths)

— 10.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.7% (31,577 fully vaccinated)

#28. Bibb County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 473 (106 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,195 (6,314 total cases)

— 9.4% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (97 total deaths)

— 20.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.0% (7,625 fully vaccinated)

#27. Russell County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 474 (275 new cases, +66% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,068 (9,893 total cases)

— 33.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 129 (75 total deaths)

— 64.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (23,065 fully vaccinated)

#26. Lawrence County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 474 (156 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,528 (7,417 total cases)

— 12.6% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 440 (145 total deaths)

— 22.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.4% (15,277 fully vaccinated)

#25. Cleburne County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 476 (71 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,501 (3,504 total cases)

— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 436 (65 total deaths)

— 21.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 28.3% (4,213 fully vaccinated)

#24. Marengo County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 477 (90 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,879 (4,693 total cases)

— 3.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 514 (97 total deaths)

— 43.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (10,104 fully vaccinated)

#23. Pike County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 489 (162 new cases, +8% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,160 (7,338 total cases)

— 14.0% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 359 (119 total deaths)

— 0.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.2% (13,628 fully vaccinated)

#22. Monroe County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 492 (102 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,163 (5,217 total cases)

— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (71 total deaths)

— 4.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (8,883 fully vaccinated)

#21. Calhoun County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 504 (573 new cases, -22% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,450 (31,185 total cases)

— 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 500 (568 total deaths)

— 39.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (52,300 fully vaccinated)

#20. Madison County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 505 (1,883 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,255 (86,721 total cases)

— 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 224 (837 total deaths)

— 37.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.5% (225,753 fully vaccinated)

#19. DeKalb County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 508 (363 new cases, -6% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,643 (18,338 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 420 (300 total deaths)

— 17.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.1% (23,663 fully vaccinated)

#18. Butler County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 509 (99 new cases, -27% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,674 (4,993 total cases)

— 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 576 (112 total deaths)

— 60.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.7% (7,526 fully vaccinated)

#17. Lauderdale County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 523 (485 new cases, -21% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,432 (23,583 total cases)

— 1.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (349 total deaths)

— 5.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.5% (42,158 fully vaccinated)

#16. Colbert County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 525 (290 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,823 (15,922 total cases)

— 11.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 405 (224 total deaths)

— 13.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.2% (26,052 fully vaccinated)

#15. Franklin County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 532 (167 new cases, -59% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,869 (9,681 total cases)

— 19.8% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 392 (123 total deaths)

— 9.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.8% (13,431 fully vaccinated)

#14. Lamar County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 543 (75 new cases, +21% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,643 (3,540 total cases)

— 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (62 total deaths)

— 25.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (5,945 fully vaccinated)

#13. Dale County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 547 (269 new cases, +10% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,051 (12,318 total cases)

— 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (212 total deaths)

— 20.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.7% (22,980 fully vaccinated)

#12. Autauga County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 551 (308 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,398 (15,307 total cases)

— 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (176 total deaths)

— 12.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.0% (24,004 fully vaccinated)

#11. Geneva County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 552 (145 new cases, +16% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,227 (6,102 total cases)

— 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 556 (146 total deaths)

— 55.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.7% (10,428 fully vaccinated)

#10. Morgan County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 555 (664 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,503 (35,309 total cases)

— 14.5% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (461 total deaths)

— 7.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 42.9% (51,345 fully vaccinated)

#9. Walker County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 571 (363 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,624 (18,182 total cases)

— 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 631 (401 total deaths)

— 76.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.5% (29,507 fully vaccinated)

#8. Dallas County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 573 (213 new cases, +12% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,973 (8,173 total cases)

— 14.8% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 608 (226 total deaths)

— 69.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.2% (16,441 fully vaccinated)

#7. Wilcox County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 578 (60 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,138 (2,815 total cases)

— 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (40 total deaths)

— 7.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.2% (5,418 fully vaccinated)

#6. Clay County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 589 (78 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,487 (4,035 total cases)

— 18.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 552 (73 total deaths)

— 54.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.1% (5,433 fully vaccinated)

#5. Jackson County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 616 (318 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,573 (14,751 total cases)

— 10.9% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 416 (215 total deaths)

— 16.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (24,832 fully vaccinated)

#4. Choctaw County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 635 (80 new cases, -4% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,394 (1,938 total cases)

— 40.3% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (33 total deaths)

— 26.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.5% (8,119 fully vaccinated)

#3. Etowah County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 659 (674 new cases, +27% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,643 (28,270 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 548 (560 total deaths)

— 53.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.3% (41,250 fully vaccinated)

#2. Winston County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 817 (193 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,258 (7,386 total cases)

— 21.3% more cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 491 (116 total deaths)

— 37.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 21.6% (5,108 fully vaccinated)

#1. Washington County, AL

New cases per 100k in the past week: 839 (137 new cases, +169% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,247 (3,632 total cases)

— 13.7% less cases per 100k residents than Alabama

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 325 (53 total deaths)

— 9.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Alabama

Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.1% (7,371 fully vaccinated)