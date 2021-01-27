 

 

Couple reunites in hospital after 3+ weeks of COVID-19 treatment

Coronavirus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital shared a beautiful moment on its Facebook page Tuesday night. They introduced us to Barry and Diane Bearden, who recently celebrated their 50th anniversary.

The post from the hospital said the Beardens got sick with COVID-19 after celebrating their anniversary and had to be placed in separate hospital rooms for treatment. After more than three weeks of treatment, they are on the mend.

Hospital staffers brought the couple together for a special lunch of meat loaf and mashed potatoes.

“Their smiles made our day,” said licensed practical nurse Devin Rudd in the Facebook post. “We’ve seen a lot of bad, so it’s really great to see some happy.”

