COVID-19 Catch Up

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

62° / 36°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 62° 36°

Thursday

55° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 55° 30°

Friday

58° / 33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 58° 33°

Saturday

61° / 51°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 4% 61° 51°

Sunday

67° / 43°
Rain
Rain 73% 67° 43°

Monday

48° / 35°
Cloudy
Cloudy 4% 48° 35°

Tuesday

55° / 32°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 55° 32°

Hourly Forecast

62°

4 PM
Cloudy
7%
62°

62°

5 PM
Cloudy
10%
62°

60°

6 PM
Cloudy
11%
60°

60°

7 PM
Cloudy
9%
60°

58°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
58°

55°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
55°

53°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
53°

51°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
51°

49°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
49°

47°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
47°

44°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
44°

43°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
43°

41°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
41°

40°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
40°

39°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
39°

38°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
38°

37°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
37°

39°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
39°

41°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
41°

44°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

47°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

50°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

51°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

