COVID-19 Catch Up
COVID-19 Catch Up with Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson, Jan. 25, 2021
Video
COVID-19 Catch Up with Mayor Skip Henderson
Video
Recent Updates
Final wave of rain today, sunny and cooler on Thursday.
Video
Another portion of this system will lead to torrential rainfall and a few strong to severe storms
Video
WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms possible today and on Wednesday
Video
Weather Aware: Tracking 3 severe weather periods through Wednesday
Video
Calm today, WEATHER AWARE on Tuesday
Video
WEATHER AWARE: Potential for several waves of strong storms this week
Video
More clouds as weekend wraps up; stormy heading into next week
Video
Colder air remains north, wet weather clears, then a severe weather pattern next week
Video
Heavy rain for the first half of the day, decreasing clouds this evening
Video
Wednesday
62°
/
36°
Cloudy
Cloudy
15%
62°
36°
Thursday
55°
/
30°
Sunny
Sunny
2%
55°
30°
Friday
58°
/
33°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
1%
58°
33°
Saturday
61°
/
51°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
4%
61°
51°
Sunday
67°
/
43°
Rain
Rain
73%
67°
43°
Monday
48°
/
35°
Cloudy
Cloudy
4%
48°
35°
Tuesday
55°
/
32°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny
5%
55°
32°
62°
4 PM
Cloudy
7%
62°
62°
5 PM
Cloudy
10%
62°
60°
6 PM
Cloudy
11%
60°
60°
7 PM
Cloudy
9%
60°
58°
8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
58°
55°
9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
55°
53°
10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
53°
51°
11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
51°
49°
12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
49°
47°
1 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
47°
44°
2 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
44°
43°
3 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
43°
41°
4 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
41°
40°
5 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
40°
39°
6 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
39°
38°
7 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
38°
37°
8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
37°
39°
9 AM
Sunny
1%
39°
41°
10 AM
Sunny
0%
41°
44°
11 AM
Sunny
0%
44°
47°
12 PM
Sunny
0%
47°
50°
1 PM
Sunny
0%
50°
51°
2 PM
Sunny
0%
51°
53°
3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°
Biden oath second only to Reagan and Obama with TV viewers
Biden orders 200 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to boost US supply
Video
Biden ‘bringing back the pros’ for virus briefings
Sen. Patrick Leahy taken to hospital
Trump endorses Sarah Sanders in Arkansas governor’s race
Trending Stories
Rep. David Clark removed from Georgia House session for refusing COVID-19 test
“I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.” Macon County Sheriff sick with COVID-19
Video
Apple urges users to install security upgrade to iPhones, iPads
Juvenile charged with homicide by vehicle in death of LaGrange High football player Trae Cole
Fultondale mayor says recovery process ‘long road ahead’
Video
WATCH: UAB doctor answers questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Nationwide terrorism threat issued linked to ‘racial and ethnic tensions’ over immigration
AJ McCarron looking to help family of teen killed in Fultondale tornado
Proud Boys leader was ‘prolific’ informer for law enforcement
Apple urges users to install security upgrade to iPhones, iPads
Kraft launching candy-flavored Mac & Cheese for Valentine’s Day
TIMELINE: Terminally ill doctor held hostages, shot pediatrician and himself at her office on Tuesday
Video
