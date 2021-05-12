 

 

COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing among young Alabamians compared to elderly

Coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Department of Public Health is urging younger people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

This comes after the University of Alabama at Birmingham released statistics showing that people between the ages of 16 and 24 were being hospitalized with COVID-19 than those 75 and older.

Apart from this, the ADPH said young people need to be vaccinated to prevent long-term effects from the virus, which can happen in young, health adults.

“By getting vaccinated, everyone can not only protect themselves and their families, they can prevent spreading the virus to other people in the community which means there is less chance for variants to develop,” the ADPH states.

As of Wednesday, 365 active hospitalizations have been reported across the state.

