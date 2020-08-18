COVID-19 now third leading cause of death in America

(CNN) COVID-19 is now the number three cause of death in the United States.

So far, more than 5.4 million cases and 170,000 deaths have been reported in our country.

Health experts continue to ask Americans to wear a mask and trust the science.

More than 1,000 coronavirus deaths have been reported nearly every day this month.

“I wish that when we went into lockdown we looked like Italy. When Italy locked down, people weren’t allowed out of their houses,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator.

It’s why health experts continue to ask Americans to be careful.

“Tens of thousands of lives can be saved if we wear masks, and we don’t have parties in our backyards,” said Dr. Birx.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, is also warning that many who tested positive could have long term problems.

“We’d better be careful when we say ‘Young people who don’t wind up in the hospital are fine, let them get infected, it’s OK.’ No, it’s not OK,” said Dr. Fauci.

It’s in part why in Florida, where they’ve nearly doubled COVID deaths in a month, calls for online learning continue.



In Leon County, a single K-8 school has already seen three people connected with the school die from COVID.

“The last thing that I want is to have another employee or even worse a child to become either seriously ill or possibly experience a fatal case,” said Principal Jimbo Jackson, Fort Braden School.

To avoid more harm, Fauci is stressing the need to trust the science.

“We have our work cut out for us,” said Dr. Fauci. “Society is not just jumping around waiting to get a vaccine.”

