COVID-19 Outbreak in Muscogee County Jail

It has been confirmed by the Muscogee County Sheriffs Office that there is a COVID-19 outbreak within the Muscogee County jail.

Officials confirmed that 28 of the Muscogee County Jail inmates have tested positive for the Coronavirus. Inmates that are in the affected areas are being tested for the virus.

Officials also confirmed that four of the jail’s staff have also tested positive for COVID-19. Muscogee County Jail is providing constant care for inmates that are infected with the virus and they are also taking precaution to contain the virus and keep it from spreading within the jail. To keep those outside of the jail safe, all ministry programs have been suspended until further notice.

“At present, the control of the COVID-19 Virus is still a work in progress. Law enforcement officers are one of many groups on the frontlines due to their job duties. Being creative on how persons are arrested must be a topic of discussion. Once the virus is inside the jail, it will require help from our medical experts to help assist us in how we govern ourselves to safely deal with the virus. Principal Summons Arrest for none aggravated crimes in nature may be a safer way to go to help reduce the numbers of infections from the outside coming into the jail facility,” Sheriff Elect Greg Countryman said.