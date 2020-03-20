COVID-19 screenings continue in Columbus, but on a limited appointment-only basis

COVID-19 drive-through screening in Columbus is continuing, but in a limited capacity, according to those who are operating the sites.

Two days after the West Central Georgia Health District opened a site behind its office on Comer Avenue, screenings have been halted because of a lack of kits, a spokesperson tells News 3 Friday morning.

“We didn’t get the shipment we expected and we are not getting them today,” spokesperson Pamela Kirkland told News 3 on Friday morning.

She anticipates the screenings could resume Monday if the supplies are received.

“Right now, we are not testing on the weekend,” she said.

As of Thursday night, at least 45 people had been screened at drive-through sites in Columbus.

Health District Director Dr. Beverley Townsend and Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said at a news briefing Thursday afternoon that the city did not have enough screening kits. This came after the first case of a COVID-19 was confirmed in Muscogee County. That patient is being treated at St. Francis Emory Healthcare.

Local hospitals are testing independently of the drive-through sites.

The Health District site tested 11poeple on Wednesday and 21 more on Thursday. Another 13 had been screened at Mercy Med, a non-profit healthcare clinic on Second Avenue.

Mercy Med was the first to do drive-through screenings in Columbus. Testing at that site is continuing Friday, Mercy Med Director of Development Billy Holbrook tells News 3.

“We have the capability to test every 30 minutes today,” Holbrook tells News 3.

All of those screenings are sent to labs for testing.

The Mercy Med screenings are by appointment only. Those who think they need to be tested should call the Health Department at 706 321-6300.

As of Thursday night, the first patients tested at a Columbus drive-through site on Monday tell News 3 did not know the results of those tests.

There is a third drive-through site being operated by Piedmont Columbus Regional. The hospital is not releasing the numbers of people tested at that undisclosed location.

That site is continuing to take samples, Piedmont Columbus Regional spokesperson Jessica Roberts tells News 3.

If you are symptomatic or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, call the Piedmont toll free number at 1-866-460-1119.

Like the Mercy Med site, it’s by appointment only.