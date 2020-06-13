COVID-19 survivor returns Georgetown home after 68 days in Columbus hospital

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A Georgetown woman is now home after spending over 60 days a Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.

She is now a COVID-19 survivor.

“I’ve been up here for two months and eight days.” 64-year old Emma McFolley can call herself a COVID-19 survivor.

“WHEW! I’m glad! I thank the Lord, for letting me pull through!,” McFolley said with a big smile.

She was diagnosed with COVID-19 in April. She says all at once she started coughing and couldn’t stop, so her nephew picked her up and said took her to the emergency room.

Her husband, Eddie McFolley, checked into an emergency room as well to be seen for COVID-19 symptoms. They were both diagnosed with the virus.

“It was heavy, they had me on oxygen and all that. It was heavy,” she says explaing what it was like to breathe.

Mr. McFolley succumbed to the virus a week later. During her time in the hospital, Emma lost her husband and her sister. She now has to prepare for a new normal. One that doesn’t include a white hospital bracelet.

“Its sad. Pray to the Lord and help me be strong,” she says between breaths.

Her niece came to pick her up from the hospital to take her back to Georgetown, Georgia. Today would be the first time she’d been in a car in 68 days.”I know! I dont know how that’s gone feel!”

But that doesn’t bother her,she’s just glad to be alive.”I thought I wasn’t going to be able to walk around anymore. But I thank the Lord. THANK YA!”

Mcfolley says the first thing she wanted to do once she was discharged was go to KFC.

She will be watched over by her mother and seven other sisters in Georgetown.

McFolley made sure to say that the doctors and nurses at Piedmont Columbus Hospital took good care of her and she thanked them heavily.