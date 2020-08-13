COVID-19 Update: 1-on-1 with Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris

Coronavirus

by: Nicholas Erebia

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42’s Sherri Jackson is joined by the Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris to discuss the current state of COVID-19 in Alabama.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

93° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 73°

Thursday

92° / 74°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 92° 74°

Friday

88° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 88° 73°

Saturday

88° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 88° 72°

Sunday

92° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 72°

Monday

91° / 70°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 91° 70°

Tuesday

91° / 70°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 91° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
74°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
83°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
86°

87°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

89°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

90°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
90°

90°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

89°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

87°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

83°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
83°

82°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

80°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
80°

79°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

78°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories