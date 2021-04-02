 

 

COVID-19 vaccines at CVCC today without appointments

Coronavirus

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Phenix City has 1,100 vaccines available.

CVCC Spokesperson Myya Robinson says there is no wait time and no appointment necessary.

“There are 1,100 shots available today. We are proud to be a site for this service. We encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity, ” said Robinson.

The vaccine event is scheduled to wrap up at 5 p.m. eastern or until all vaccines are gone. The event is being held in Key Gymnasium.

CVCC is located at 2602 College Drive in Phenix City.

