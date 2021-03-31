 

 

COVID-19 was third leading cause of death in 2020, CDC says

Coronavirus

A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

(NEXSTAR) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2020.

The preliminary data, released Wednesday, estimates that the COVID-19 pandemic caused about 375,000 American deaths in 2020.

Ahead of COVID-19 were heart disease, which killed 690,000 people last year, and cancer, which killed 598,000, the CDC said.

COVID-19 increased the overall death rate in the country as well. From 2019 to 2020, the estimated death rate increased by 15.9%, from 715.2 to 828.7 deaths per 100,000 population.

Black people and American Indians had the highest age-adjusted death rates, and there were more reported deaths among men than women.

COVID-19 was especially fatal for a handful of groups, including males, adults ages 85 and up, American Indians, Alaska Natives and Hispanics.

It’s possible the death rate from COVID-19 is higher, as some deaths may not have been correctly reported, especially at the start of the pandemic.

