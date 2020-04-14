COVID-positive patients find refuge at Columbus’ Mercy Med during coronavirus crisis

A Columbus faith-based medical clinic has become a safe haven in the coronavirus storm.

People who did not know they were infected two weeks ago, now know thanks to a mass testing event by Mercy Med. Now, many of those same people are getting treatment from the same organization that tested them.

Some amazing work is going on at Mercy Med off Second Avenue. And it’s going on right here behind these two sheets of plastic.

“Most of the folks we tested were not sick enough to be tested by the Health Department,” Dr. Grant Scarborough told News 3 Tuesday morning as he prepared for a full day of seeing patients.

Testing 1,243 people was just the beginning of the process. What followed was finding a plan to treat many of the 186 who tested positive.

“There is so much fear with this disease right now,” Scarborough said. “And there needs to be. Sometimes we go to the hospital because we don’t know what to do. So I feel like we are keeping some of those folks out of the hospital.”

Last Friday, those patients started coming into the Mercy Med clinic. They enter through the back into an isolated area where they are met by Scarborough, Dr. Joyce Kim and the Mercy Med team.

In addition to seeing the patients, medical students are following up with daily phone calls, monitoring any changes in condition. And one thing has surprised him about this new patient thus into his practice by the virus.

“The majority of folks that we see, are I would say younger folks with very little symptoms,” he said. “Some with no symptoms might be the highest percentage of folks we see.”

Tuesday was the fifth consecutive day they have seen full patient loads. That included working Easter Sunday. A lot of the time he finds himself reassuring those that despite the dire possibilities, this is something they can and likely will recover from.

“A lot of my job is reassurance,” he said. “More than likely you are going to have a good outcome, but let’s follow you very closely.”

The mass testing event cost Mercy Med more than $10,000, Director of Development Billy Holbrook said. The clinic is taking donations for the testing deficit and the ongoing COVID-19 patient care.

This is a story of recovery, but it is also a story of faith.

“I heard a devotion this morning by my good friend Scott Carow and it was so timely,” Scarborough said. “We were talking about the resurrection, Easter. The disciples all went back to their houses, locked their doors, in there by themselves, afraid. It sounds a lot like where we are in this community today, isolated, quarantined, afraid. Not coming through the door, appearing out of nowhere, Jesus showed up and said, ‘Peace be with you.’ And to me, that’s a message for everybody out there.”