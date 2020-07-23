Cullman Regional Medical Center reaches record high number of COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman Regional Center has reached its highest amount of coronavirus patients, the Chief Medical Officer reported Wednesday.

“We currently have 21 positive patients. Six of those patients are on the ventilator and 14 patients are waiting on test results,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. William Smith said.

Over last month, Cullman Regional Center has seen a progressive number of positive COVID-19 results that are diagnosed through their lab at the hospital. Dr. Smith said since June, the number of positive tests continues to rise.

“The beginning of July to the present, we’ve seen about a 73% increase in the number of positive test results coming out of our lab and only a 23% increase in the amount of testing,” Dr. Smith said. “So it’s very important to understand that in the hospital we’re seeing more and more positive cases and it’s not a direct result of more testing. It’s more people that have the virus.”

Dr. Smith is encouraging Cullman area residents to practice social distancing and wear a face mask.

