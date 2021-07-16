CVCC hopes to ‘lead by example’ with vaccination clinic

PHENIX CITY Ala. (WRBL) – Chattahoochee Valley Community College in partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health held a pop-up vaccination clinic to encourage the public to get vaccinated.

Russell County Alabama currently ranks last in Alabama for vaccinations at 21% that’s less than half of Jefferson County’s state leading 45%.

Marketing coordinator for CVCC Myya Robinson spoke with WRBL about the pop-up clinic.

“I think it’s important that we lead by example,” said Robinson. “You know, we understand that our college is a resource to this community; and that we are an important part of the fabric of this community, and so we feel it’s important to be that example. To offer this resource to get a vaccination if you want to.”

Robinson also spoke of the fall semester coming up with in person instruction happening for the first time since the lockdown.

“We’re excited about fall 2021 coming back full steam after the world has really been shut down for so long, and so when classes begin on August 23rd for the first time in a long time we’ll be back with in classroom instruction. We want to do that in the safest way possible.”

Robinson went on to say, “A part of that is doing everything we can to be safe on campus following safety guidelines, and also encouraging vaccinations. They’re not required but we are encouraging people who are interested in getting vaccinated to get vaccinated.”

If you are looking for information about getting vaccinated in Alabama visit the Alabama Department of Public health website.