Daily update of coronavirus in Georgia confirms 197 positive cases in the state

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of today’s noon update by the Georgia Department of Public Health, there have been 197 confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Georgia.

So far, there has only been one death due to coronavirus, of the nearly 200 cases in the state.

There are still no positive cases of coronavirus in the Muscogee County/Columbus area.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by counties in Georgia.

Fulton 49 Cobb 28 Bartow 19 DeKalb 18 Cherokee 9 Fayette 8 Gwinnett 7 Dougherty 7 Clayton 6 Floyd 6 Lowndes 5 Clarke 5 Gordon 3 Newton 3 Hall 3 Coweta 3 Paulding 3 Troop 2 Henry 2 Lee 2 Forsyth 2 Columbia 1 Houston 1 Richmond 1 Whitfield 1 Polk 1 Charlton 1 Barrow 1

GaDPH continues to provide daily updates on coronavirus cases, refreshed at 12 p.m. every day online.

While the GaDPH continues to urge caution, they have also created a hotline for coronavirus information and help receiving testing, if necessary.

You can call the hotline at 1-(844) 442-2681.

At this time, GaDPH is asking people to phone their primary care doctor, an urgent care clinic, or a local federally qualified healthcare center to ask for guidance before seeking testing for COVID-19.

Health officials continue to urge people not to show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility, and to continue washing their hands and disinfecting surfaces to avoid the spread of the virus.