Death count nears 50 in Albany as Phoebe reports latest COVID-19 numbers

Three additional patients in the Phoebe Healthcare system died over the last 24 hours as the death toll in Albany climbs close to 50.

According to information released Monday afternoon, 48 people have died in the Phoebe system during the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic. The vast majority of those,43 people, have died at Phoebe Putney hospital.

The total number of cases in the Phoebe system is now at 1,405.

Phoebe continues to expand staffing to increase its capacity to care for more COVID-19 patients.

“Today, we have an additional 42 contract nurses in an abbreviated orientation session, so they can get to work right away on our general COVID-19 floors and our four COVID-19 intensive care units,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer. “We have also had several additional critical care physicians start working with us over the last few days. These additional temporary staff members will not only help us meet the demand to care for COVID-19 patients in our region, they will take some pressure off our current staff and allow us to give them some well-deserved time off,”

Phoebe by the numbers on Monday, April 6:

Total Positive Results – 1,405

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Main – 43

Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 5

Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 127

Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 26

Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 1

Total Patients Awaiting Test Results – 428

Total Negative Results – 2,085

Total Patients Recovered – 340