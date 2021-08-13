Delta Variant impacts one on one with Ga Dept. Of Health

ATLANTA, Ga (WJBF)– For weeks now, Georgia’s vaccination rate has lingered at the 41-percent mark while hospitalizations and cases have soared because of the delta variant.

“This Delta variant really makes a B line for those who are unvaccinated because it’s so contagious,” said Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Department of Public Health.

So far, 47-percent of Georgians have received one shot but that’s still much lower than the national average.

“The vaccines are effective in protecting you from getting really sick and dying. The good news is that the vaccines work but the bad news is that we don’t have enough people vaccinated in GA or throughout the country,” said Dr. Toomey.

State health leaders say 9 out of 10 new cases is the highly contagious delta variant with Georgia reporting nearly 1000 cases. Doctors say that number is likely much higher because of lower testing.

“Whether it’s churches, rodeos, sporting events to have vaccines there and not special vaccine events where people go to do other things,” said Dr. Toomey.

The department of health says an infected person can spread the delta variant to up to 9 people and it’s imperative to get vaccinated before the virus mutates.

“To get the word, we are going to the community bringing vaccines to people in the community. That can be to going on to ships in the Savannah harbor to creating art events with vaccines available,” said Toomey.

The State Health Department says vaccines are free, and you don’t have to show your license or passport or insurance if you are trying to get the shot.