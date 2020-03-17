Department of Health updates confirmed coronavirus cases to 146 in Georgia

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Health’s latest update to coronavirus numbers in Georgia has grown from 121 to 146, with one patient death in the state.

As coronavirus concerns continue to grow and more coronavirus COVID-19 cases are confirmed across the state, the Georgia Department of Health continues to urge caution and has created a hotline for coronavirus information.

You can call the hotline if you believe you are experiencing viral symptoms or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Please contact your primary care doctor, an urgent care clinic, or your local federally qualified healthcare center.

Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility.

Hotline: (844) 442-2681

