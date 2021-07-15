Department of Public Health sees rise in two week COVID-19 case total

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Department of Public Health (DPH) did not see a rise in COVID-19 cases after the Memorial Day weekend, but the same cannot be said following the July 4th holiday.

Public Information Officer for DPH Pamela Kirkland said following the Fourth of July holiday we have seen an increase in cases.

“We did have an increase since last week. We had 74 cases in the last two weeks on July 6th. Now as of yesterday we had 114 cases that was our two week totally,” said Kirkland. “So that tells you things have gotten a little bit worse as far as our case numbers, they’ve gone up. So there was some travel around the holiday and now we’re seeing some if the results.”

Kirkland said DPH is not entirely sure if the increase is because of travel from the holiday weekend or the spread of the Delta variant, but she is hopeful the spike will decrease in the coming weeks.

She pointed out this trend is something we often saw after major holidays last year.

“We’ve seen those increases before. Last year when we had holiday weekends we would see increases,” said Kirkland. “However, Memorial Day we did not see an increase so this could be due to the Delta variant… just not sure.”

Kirkland explained as of right now the CDC is only tracking the spread of the Delta variant statewide not countywide so they’re unsure of how much of the case number increase can be attributed to the spread.

Kirkland shared Georgia is sitting at 12.1% of COVID-19 cases being the Delta variant.