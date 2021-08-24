Donalsonville Hospital seeing “surge of critically ill patients,” COVID-19 drive-through testing available

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WDHN) — Donalsonville Hospital is currently seeing a “surge of critically ill patients”, according to their website.

The surge of critically ill patients is especially impacting their emergency department. Additionally, there will likely be extended wait periods in the emergency room.

People experiencing symptoms are asked to contact their primary care physician for an outpatient COVID testing order or visit the DPH drive-thru testing event in Colquitt, Georgia on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and want more information on the drive-through testing event, click here.