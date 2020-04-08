Eight-day lag in reporting Columbus’ first COVID-19 death appears to be an outlier, according to governor’s office

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office has responded to WRBL News 3’s questions about why it took more than a week for the first Muscogee County COVID-19 death to be added to the official state count.

“At times, there are lags in reporting deaths that arise from COVID-19 as officials work to confirm the most accurate information possible,” said Press Secretary Cody Hall on Wednesday. “Our data relies on how and when we get the information from a lab or healthcare facility.”

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Kathleen Toomey answered a question from WRBL at Kemp’s news conference Wednesday afternoon.

“Our data are not real time,” Toomey said. “Not for cases. Not for deaths. Whether it’s that death or any other case, you have to realize our data are the most accurate source of information but there is some delay for us to verify everything, including the actual cases themselves.”

The 85-year-old man died on March 29. He was in the Intensive Care Unit at the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus. It was reported to the Muscogee County coroner, who reported it to the media.

The man’s death and the fact that he had tested positive for COVID-19 was widely reported in Columbus.

On Monday April 6, eight days after he died, the man showed up in the Georgia Department of Public Health update.

Tuesday, News 3 asked Piedmont Columbus Regional, the Department of Public Health and the West Central Health District for details involved in the reporting of the man’s death to DPH.

Piedmont Columbus Regional declined to comment through a spokesperson. The West Central Georgia Health District has referred questions about this patient to Piedmont.

Kemp’s office did not know the specifics of this case, but told News 3 that an eight-day lag appears to be an outlier.

Hall explained the process.

Once that information is received DPH has to confirm that it was a COVID-related death and the residency of the person.

“Once we receive it, we work to quickly confirm the information and publish in order to keep the public updated,” Hall said.

The answer to this question lies in when Piedmont reported this to DPH. And how long it took DPH to confirm the information.

That information is what is not available.