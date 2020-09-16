Elmira City School District parent speaks out about first week of school

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Students are back in school, amid the coronavirus pandemic. One parent is speaking out about the changes she endured with her three children returning to Elmira City Schools.

Today makes the 4th day that Elmira City School district students have been back in school.

One parent from the district speaks out about how the first week has been going, in comparison to learning virtually, at home.

“I was a little nervous at first to have three kids and three different buildings, three sets of communications to manage, but Elmira has made it very seamless. It’s very smooth. There’s always someone available to contact us, you know any building, anytime and we’ve never had to wait for information,” said a parent from the Elmira City School District, Georgia Klotz.

“There’s more time to focus on school now because their sports and their extracurricular activities are so limited now that we have a lot of time to devote to the online learning and managing what times they get on the bus and what time they get home, so it’s a nice balance between life now,” said Klotz.

Klotz also says that she and her kids are continuing to manage their new normal and adjust to their new routine.