Eufaula City Schools to remove mask mandate starting Monday

(WRBL) — Eufaula City Schools posted an update on social media changing their mask mandate.

Effective Monday, October 4th, Eufaula City Schools will no longer require, but will still recommend, the wearing of masks in school buildings. Masks will continue be required on school busses.

Eufaula City Schools plan to adjust the mask protocols based on the recommendations from local and state health officials and the number of COVID-19 cases within the district. The mandate will be reinstated if the district reaches a 2% positivity rate or 10% exposure rate.

