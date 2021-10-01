Eufaula clinic offering monoclonal antibody treatment, seeing recent increase in demand

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — MainStreet Family Care in Eufaula is offering the monoclonal antibody treatment for people who test positive for COVID-19. The medical clinic has seen an increase in demand for the infusion treatment in the past few months.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people can receive the infusion treatment; these treatments are for mild to moderate COVID-19 cases and for people at high risk of disease progression.

MainStreet recommends patients to do the infusion within three to five days of onset, and has been offering it to anyone that receives a positive COVID-19 test result at their clinics.

“The monoclonal antibody treatment is an IV infusion that infuses antibodies for the COVID-19 virus. So that way your body can fight the virus a bit better and it decreases the severity of the illness and it usually will decrease the risk of hospitalization and death— which is really the ultimate goal,” Betsy Stewart, Chief sales and marketing officer of MainStreet Family Care, said.

MainStreet is currently offering the Regen-Cov antibody treatment. In order to qualify for treatment, the patient must be 12 or older and weigh at least 88 lbs.

Staff administer the treatment through an IV, and the entire process takes approximately two hours. Uninsured patients can do a self-pay option of $125.

Stewart says several patients have called in within two to three days of the treatment to say they are feeling back to normal.

Patients must schedule appointments through MainStreet’s online portal and bring in proof of a recent positive COVID-19 test to receive the infusion.