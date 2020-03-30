Evening Update: Alabama coronavirus cases rise slightly

ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama coronavirus cases rose slightly between noon and 7 p.m.

The state now has 830 cases, an increase from 806 cases at noon. The state has been able to test 4,755 people so far.

Alabama became the latest state in the nation to close nonessential businesses as Gov. Kay Ivey’s stay at home order went into effect at 5 p.m. Saturday.

It closed gyms, barbershops, theaters, casinos, book stores, department stores, clothing stores, and nail salons. Grocery stores and manufacturing plants aren’t included.

No major problems were reported in the state overnight with the new rules.

