EVENING UPDATE: Alabama passes 3,200 cases of COVID-19; now over 90 deaths in state

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of Saturday evening, the state of Alabama now has 3,262 cases of COVID-19 and the death toll now stands at 93. The number of cases is up 263 from this Friday’s evening update. The state also marking 13 new death from the virus. 402 people are in the hospital due to the virus.

Currently, there are 221 cases in Lee County. In Chambers County there are 184 cases. Russell County has 22 cases. Barbour County has 10 cases.

Right now Alabama is preparing for potential severe weather Easter Sunday, while also trying to battle the virus. It will be the first major weather event the state has faced while practicing social distancing. State Emergency Management Agency Director Brain Hastings says officials are monitoring Sunday’s weather closely.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris tells News 3 East Alabama Medical Center has requested through the Coroner’s office use of the Disaster Morgue trailer which is a part of the State Mortuary Operations Response Team assets stationed in Lee County. The request was made out of an abundance of proactive preparedness and caution.

Help is also on the way for Alabamians facing unemployment during this health crisis. The Alabama Department of Labor announced Thursday that the state had begun paying the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit that was established on March 27.

Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine’s Dr. Constantinos Kyriakis is working with Professor Ted Ross of the University of Georgia to being animal trials aimed at testing vaccines to fight the coronavirus.

Governor Kay Ivey is working to keep Alabama’s residents encouraged ahead of Easter Sunday with a video message released this morning. Last night, the governor sent an Easter surprise to sick children after canceling this year’s Easter Egg Roll.