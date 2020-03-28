Evening Update: Alabama tops 700 cases, five deaths reported at East Alabama Medical Center

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Alabama continues to rise as the state jumped up to 702. As a result, the state continues its efforts to contain and reduce the risk of infection and the effects it could have on Alabama.

At time of publication, 6702 Alabamians have tested positive for COVID-19, up from 644 at noon on March 28.

Three additional cases were reported in Lee County, making the total 56, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Updates are coming constantly on the ADPH Coronavirus Dashboard to track the spread of the virus across Alabama.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris reported five deaths related to the coronavirus at East Alabama Medical Center.

“As of 3:15 pm Saturday, Lee County has had five deaths related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). All five have died at East Alabama Medical Center since early Friday morning,” said Coroner Bill Harris.

Harris says two of the deaths were Lee County residents and three were residents from Chambers County.