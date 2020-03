GEORGIA (WRBL) – COVID-19 cases in Georgia had a small spike between the noon and 7 p.m. update.

As of 7 p.m., Georgia’s cases sit at 2,683 while 678 people are currently lying in a hospital bed.

83 people have died from the virus.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed to News 3 that an 85-year-old man died Sunday from the virus.

Muscogee County has nine cases now while Sumter County holds 15 cases. Troup County has 10 cases.

