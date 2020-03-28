Evening update: Georgia coronavirus numbers continue rise above 2,000 in the state, 609 hospitalized

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Public Health has reformatted their update site for coronavirus to keep up with the rising demands for information, and now includes a split by county for cases, of and deaths from, COVID-19.

As of time of publication, the state of Georgia has had 2,107 cases of coronavirus diagnosed across the counties, with 65 deaths, and 609 being treated for the disease.

In Columbus, there had been eight cases confirmed as of noon on March 27, but the GaDPH update site is currently showing seven.

Locally, the number of cases confirmed continues to grow in Columbus and the surrounding counties.While the patients locally are being treated by hospitals in the area, the city’s two largest hospitals are not releasing new data about the patients in their care for coronavirus.

Fort Benning is also showing more coronavirus infections as the state fights against the disease.

Testing continues to expand across Georgia, but sample kits remain limited and private organizations are procuring their test kits separately.

While the Georgia Department of Public Health continues to provide twice-daily updates to numbers across the state, it’s difficult to get a handle on the number of cases in Muscogee County.

West Central Georgia Health District spokesperson Pam Kirkland told News 3 the issue is partly because of how the numbers are organized.

If you believe you are showing symptoms of the coronavirus, you can call 1-844-442-2681 to be screened by phone. If you meet the criteria to be tested for COVID-19, DPH staff will have you come to a testing site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Health officials ask that anyone experience symptoms of coronavirus such as shortness of breath, fever, or a cough call ahead instead of arriving with no warning and seeking testing.

COVID-19 Cases confirmed by County:

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:No. CasesNo. Deaths
Fulton34712
Dekalb2192
Dougherty20313
Cobb1635
Gwinnett1211
Bartow1071
Carroll610
Clayton531
Cherokee501
Henry441
Lee375
Clarke342
Douglas321
Hall300
Floyd261
Fayette222
Forsyth211
Lowndes201
Coweta192
Rockdale161
Chatham150
Newton150
Mitchell140
Early131
Paulding130
Tift130
Gordon121
Bibb110
Richmond110
Spalding110
Columbia100
Houston101
Oconee100
Polk100
Sumter100
Troup91
Barrow71
Glynn70
Laurens70
Muscogee70
Worth71
Peach60
Terrell62
Whitfield60
Bryan50
Colquitt50
Crisp40
Effingham40
Lumpkin40
Pickens41
Upson40
Burke30
Butts30
Coffee30
Decatur30
Fannin30
Irwin30
Lincoln30
Madison30
Meriwether30
Miller30
Monroe30
Randolph30
Thomas30
Baldwin20
Ben Hill20
Calhoun20
Camden20
Dawson20
Jackson20
Jasper20
Jones20
Lamar20
Pulaski20
Seminole20
Stephens20
Tattnall20
Turner20
Twiggs20
Ware20
Washington20
Baker11
Catoosa10
Charlton10
Chattahoochee10
Chattooga10
Clinch10
Dodge10
Franklin10
Greene10
Haralson10
Harris10
Hart10
Heard11
Liberty10
Long10
Macon10
Mcduffie10
Morgan10
Pierce10
Taylor10
Toombs10
White10
Wilkes10
Unknown2071

