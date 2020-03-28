Evening update: Georgia coronavirus numbers continue rise above 2,000 in the state, 609 hospitalized

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Public Health has reformatted their update site for coronavirus to keep up with the rising demands for information, and now includes a split by county for cases, of and deaths from, COVID-19.

As of time of publication, the state of Georgia has had 2,107 cases of coronavirus diagnosed across the counties, with 65 deaths, and 609 being treated for the disease.

In Columbus, there had been eight cases confirmed as of noon on March 27, but the GaDPH update site is currently showing seven.

Locally, the number of cases confirmed continues to grow in Columbus and the surrounding counties.While the patients locally are being treated by hospitals in the area, the city’s two largest hospitals are not releasing new data about the patients in their care for coronavirus.

Fort Benning is also showing more coronavirus infections as the state fights against the disease.

Testing continues to expand across Georgia, but sample kits remain limited and private organizations are procuring their test kits separately.

While the Georgia Department of Public Health continues to provide twice-daily updates to numbers across the state, it’s difficult to get a handle on the number of cases in Muscogee County.

West Central Georgia Health District spokesperson Pam Kirkland told News 3 the issue is partly because of how the numbers are organized.

If you believe you are showing symptoms of the coronavirus, you can call 1-844-442-2681 to be screened by phone. If you meet the criteria to be tested for COVID-19, DPH staff will have you come to a testing site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Health officials ask that anyone experience symptoms of coronavirus such as shortness of breath, fever, or a cough call ahead instead of arriving with no warning and seeking testing.

COVID-19 Cases confirmed by County: