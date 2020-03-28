Evening Update: Georgia COVID-19 cases top 2,400, 69 hospitalized, 79 deaths

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The state of Georgia now has 2,446 coronavirus cases. Of those, 660 have been hospitalized.

There are still only eight confirmed cases in Columbus. So far, 79 Georgians have died from COVID-19.

These numbers increased from the noon update when the number of cases was 2,366 and 69 deaths.

If you believe you are showing symptoms of the coronavirus, you can call 1-844-442-2681 to be screened by phone. If you meet the criteria to be tested for COVID-19, DPH staff will have you come to a testing site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Health officials ask that anyone experience symptoms of coronavirus such as shortness of breath, fever, or a cough call ahead instead of arriving with no warning and seeking testing.

