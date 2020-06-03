FDA approves new NASA, Fitbit ventilators

(CNN) – The FDA has approved designs from NASA and Fitbit for ventilators made to help COVID-19 patients.

For NASA it’s the second design added to the list of FDA authorized ventilators.

The NASA VITAL uses an internal compressor and is meant to last three to four months. VITAL stands for Ventilator Intervention Technology Accessible Locally.

The Fitbit Flow is the result of the company’s effort to design a ventilator that is inexpensive and easy to use. It is a continuous respiratory support system and includes an FDA approved manual resuscitator as part of the design.

The Fitbit Flow is intended for use by clinicians when a commercial ventilator isn’t available.