GEORGIA (WJBF) – A member of Gov. Brian Kemp’s Coronavirus Task Force has confirmed that the state of Georgia has its first death from the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Among 30 positive cases, this is the first death recorded.

The victim was of an advanced age, with underlying conditions.

There is no word on which part of the state the patient resided.

This is a developing story…

