First full day of no-appointment COVID shots underway at Columbus Civic Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The first full day of no-appointment-needed COVID -19 vaccinations at the Columbus Civic Center appears to be running without a hitch.

“We had seen lines starting at 7 this morning,” said Georgia Emergency Management Agency Area 4 coordinator Jason Ritter. “People were here to get their vaccine early understanding there is no appointment necessary for the next two days.”

Ritter said the first shot was administered at 8:01 a.m.

“We were flowing good and we were prepared for this kind of traffic,” Ritter said.

The no appointment policy is scheduled to end on Friday, but that could be reevaluated. Cars lined up an hour before the mass Georgia Emergency Management Agency clinic opened this morning.

The Columbus site is one of nine in the state. By 8:01 the COVID shots started. And the line has been steady most of the morning. The early morning wait was less than an hour.

This site will close at 5 p.m. this afternoon. It is open Friday from 8-5. It will be closed on the weekend.

Columbus was scheduled for 295 doses Wednesday. When Gov. Brian Kemp opened it up to no appointments, more than 450 additional people showed up.