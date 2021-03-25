 

 

First full day of no-appointment COVID shots underway at Columbus Civic Center

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The first full day of no-appointment-needed COVID -19 vaccinations at the Columbus Civic Center appears to be running without a hitch.

“We had seen lines starting at 7 this morning,” said Georgia Emergency Management Agency Area 4 coordinator Jason Ritter. “People were here to get their vaccine early understanding there is no appointment necessary for the next two days.”

Ritter said the first shot was administered at 8:01 a.m.

“We were flowing good and we were prepared for this kind of traffic,” Ritter said.

The no appointment policy is scheduled to end on Friday, but that could be reevaluated. Cars lined up an hour before the mass Georgia Emergency Management Agency clinic opened this morning. 

The Columbus site is one of nine in the state. By 8:01 the COVID shots started. And the line has been steady most of the morning. The early morning wait was less than an hour. 

This site will close at 5 p.m. this afternoon. It is open Friday from 8-5. It will be closed on the weekend. 

Columbus was scheduled for 295 doses Wednesday. When Gov. Brian Kemp opened it up to no appointments, more than 450 additional people showed up. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

83° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 12% 83° 67°

Friday

74° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 79% 74° 65°

Saturday

85° / 64°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 23% 85° 64°

Sunday

78° / 51°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 79% 78° 51°

Monday

70° / 54°
Few Showers
Few Showers 33% 70° 54°

Tuesday

75° / 61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 75° 61°

Wednesday

80° / 59°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 80° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
78°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
81°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
82°

81°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
81°

82°

5 PM
Cloudy
8%
82°

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
82°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
82°

77°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
77°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
75°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
74°

74°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
74°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
73°

73°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
73°

72°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
72°

72°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
79%
72°

70°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
87%
70°

69°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
83%
69°

69°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
81%
69°

69°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
79%
69°

68°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
68°

67°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
67°

68°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
68°

68°

11 AM
Cloudy
21%
68°

71°

12 PM
Cloudy
17%
71°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories