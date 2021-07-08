LIVE: First lady to deliver remarks at Savannah COVID vaccine clinic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – First lady Jill Biden has arrived in Savannah for a tour of a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Savannah native Sen. Raphael Warnock and Mayor Van Johnson greeted her at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport’s National Guard Thursday afternoon.

The group will visit the Coastal Health District’s COVID-19 vaccination site at Alfred E. Beach High School.

“We’re honored to welcome the first lady to Savannah,” stated Chatham County Health Department Nurse Manager Tammi Brown. “Our health department has given more than 67,000 vaccinations, but a majority of adults in Chatham County are still unvaccinated and at risk. We aren’t at the finish line yet, so we appreciate her support.”

Following the tour, Biden is expected to deliver remarks at the high school, along with Warnock and Johnson.

Waiting for First Lady Jill Biden to arrive at Beach High School, where she’s scheduled to tour a mobile COVID-19 vaccine site here.



She’ll also be joined by Sen. Warnock and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.



— Brian Rea (@brianmrea) July 8, 2021

Officials say the visit is part of the Biden administration’s nationwide push to reach the millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus.

The country failed to meet President Joe Biden’s goal to have 70% of adults in America partially vaccinated by July 4.

He has said the country will move to community vaccination efforts with help from local pharmacies and family physicians.

The first lady most recently visited the Hostess City in October 2020 to campaign for her husband.

After her Savannah visit Thursday, Biden, an English professor, will be traveling to Florida to visit the finalists in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.