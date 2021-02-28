 

 

First US J&J vaccine doses shipping Sunday night

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Nearly 4 million doses of the newest COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped Sunday night, and will begin to be delivered to states for injections starting on Tuesday.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the entire stockpile of the newly approved single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will go out immediately. J&J will deliver about 16 million more doses by the end of March and 100 million total by the end of June.

Though the new shot is easier to administer and requires only one dose, the administration is not altering its distribution plans. Zients says, “We’re distributing the J&J vaccine as we do the Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, the chair of the White House equity task force, encouraged Americans to take the first dose available to them, regardless of manufacturer.

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted overwhelmingly to recommend the vaccine for adults 18 years old and up. The ruling followed emergency clearance of the vaccine by U.S. regulators a day earlier.

Members of the group emphasized that all three vaccines now available in the U.S. are highly protective against the worst effects of the virus, including hospitalization and death.

Health officials are eager to have an easier-to-use vaccine against COVID-19, which has killed more than 511,000 Americans and continues to mutate in troubling ways.

CDC recommendations are not binding on state governments or doctors, but are widely heeded by the medical community. The same CDC panel previously recommended use of the two vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna authorized in December.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

76° / 65°
Clear
Clear 0% 76° 65°

Monday

69° / 47°
Showers
Showers 64% 69° 47°

Tuesday

50° / 45°
Rain
Rain 72% 50° 45°

Wednesday

60° / 40°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 60° 40°

Thursday

68° / 40°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 68° 40°

Friday

64° / 44°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 64° 44°

Saturday

63° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 63° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

7 PM
Clear
2%
75°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
73°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
71°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
70°

69°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
69°

68°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
68°

67°

1 AM
Cloudy
9%
67°

67°

2 AM
Cloudy
17%
67°

67°

3 AM
Cloudy
13%
67°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
19%
67°

67°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

67°

6 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°

66°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
66°

67°

8 AM
Showers
38%
67°

68°

9 AM
Showers
59%
68°

68°

10 AM
Light Rain
64%
68°

69°

11 AM
Showers
57%
69°

66°

12 PM
Showers
50%
66°

66°

1 PM
Showers
45%
66°

67°

2 PM
Few Showers
33%
67°

66°

3 PM
Few Showers
32%
66°

65°

4 PM
Cloudy
14%
65°

65°

5 PM
Cloudy
11%
65°

64°

6 PM
Cloudy
11%
64°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories