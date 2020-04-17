Fishing Lake Eufaula is not a bad way to practice social distancing — and it’s good for business

Lake Eufaula has been the self-proclaimed Big Bass Capital of the world for decades.

During this time of crisis, people are finding fishing isn’t a bad place to practice social distancing.

“It’s a safe place to be during the virus scare,” said Sam Williams, a longtime Eufaula fishing guide. “You are not around people that close. It’s just a blessing to see folks sharing the family time.”

As the COVID-19 crisis has shut down most of the country, it has opened up Lake Eufaula.

And social distancing is not a problem when you are sharing the water with 9-foot gators.

Corey Hyatt would normally be in school. A senior and member of the LaGrange High School bass fishing team, He was on the lake with his girlfriend this week,

“We just come out to the lakes and fish, you know,” Hyatt said. “It’s better than being stuck at the house. We get out on the water.”

Another thing it has done is to bring business to Eufaula at a time when the town desperately needs it. The normal flood of people going from Georgia to beaches has all but stopped.

Christopher Herring owns the Gator Stop, and the resurgence in fishing has helped plug the hole in his sales

“This particular location relies on 431 traffic,” Herring said. “And as you can you can see, this isn’t normal traffic you usually see going to the beach. We missed out on that the past couple of months. So, if it wasn’t for fishing and the lake, we would be in a pretty downward spiral right now.”

And every day seems like the weekend.

“You go to the boat ramps,” Herring said. “And a Tuesday looks like a Saturday.”