Five Additional Presumed Positive COVID-19 Cases in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Public Health is awaiting confirmatory testing from the CDC on five additional presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Georgia. The additional cases are in Cobb, Fayette, Gwinnett, and two in DeKalb. The individuals are hospitalized, and the sources of their infections are unknown.

Confirmed cases and presumed positive cases of COVID-19 are broken down as follows:

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases (Total: 6)

Fulton County: 3

Floyd County: 1

Polk County: 1

Cobb County: 1

Presumptive Positive COVID-19 Cases (Total: 11)

Fulton County: 2

Cobb County: 3

Fayette County: 1

DeKalb County: 2

Gwinnett County: 2

Cherokee County: 1

The overall risk of COVID-19 to the general public remains low, although elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk.

All Georgians should follow basic prevention measures:

▪ Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

▪ If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

▪ Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

▪ Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

▪ Stay home when you are sick.

▪ Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

▪ Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you have recently traveled to areas where there are ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 and you develop fever with cough and shortness of breath within fourteen days of your travel, or if you have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19, stay home and call your health care provider or local health department right away. Be sure to call before going to a doctor’s office, emergency room, or urgent care center and tell them about your recent travel and symptoms.

For information about COVID-19, visit dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html.