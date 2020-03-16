Fountain City Coffee is now only serving to go orders over concern of COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Grab and Go is what they call it, Fountain City Coffee is now only serving to-go orders over concern of the Coronavirus.

“We thought that they were closed because all the chairs were up, and we were hesitant on going in at first until we opened the door, and they told us that the chairs were up because of the coronavirus,” said Emma Curbelo.

The Chairs are put up and dining in is not a option for customers. Fountain City Coffee is encouraging their customers to only take to go orders, so that they can remain safe during the global pandemic.

News 3 spoke with regulars who say they were afraid that their favorite hot-spot was closed for good.

“We actually come here a lot because it’s our favorite place to work, but now we can’t really stay anymore so it kind of sucks,” said Alexandria Johnson.

Fountain City Coffee does not plan to close their doors for good but workers say they will continue to take extra safety measures as they remain open.