Four elderly women make 400 mask for first responders

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala (WRBL)- Four women in Fort Mitchell, Alabama are using their sewing talents to make creative protective gear for men and women who are on the front line fighting the coronavirus in their community.

Stitch by stitch, step by step, this tight-knit group of women are using their sewing skills to help protect others against infection.

“We just felt like if there is anything that we could do to save anybody’s life that we would be more than happy to make masks during this time. We have been to the point where we really couldn’t get out and visit. So, it really has occupied our time as well as doing something good for someone else,” said Gloria Kite.

Their craft room is now a factory making PPE masks for first responders.

They’ve set a big goal too, sew at least 400 colorful, custom masks for men, and women on the front lines in Russell County, Alabama.

“We got together, I ran it of on the computer and we made different sizes, and off course we made a lot of different patterns. Mary Jane has been our right hand man as far as helping find material because that’s been a hard thing,” said Kite.

Hard because these ladies are putting in some serious shifts, 12 hours at a time, for the past 15 days, to get the job done.

Despite those long hours and thousands of stitches, they say knowing the impact they can make, is keeping them going.

“I feel awesome, overwhelmed because, I love doing stuff for people so it has been a blessing to me,” said Kite.

They’ve made great progress completing 260 masks so far. These ladies say they’ll stick to their stitching, so they can have the rest of the masks completed by next week.