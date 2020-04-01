Friends take to the streets to wish Fort Myers veteran Happy 100th Birthday

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WINK-CBS) – A Fort Myers man celebrated turning 100 years old this weekend. But, because of the coronavirus, his friends couldn’t celebrate in the room with him. So they took the party to the streets.

It was a happy birthday indeed for veteran Frank Sacheli, who turned 100 years old Saturday. And his neighbors paraded down the Fort Myers street he lives on in their cars to celebrate his special day while still practicing social distancing.

You could hear all of Sacheli’s neighbors honking and yelling happy birthday out of their car windows.

Some neighbors got pretty creative with their signs, car decorations and even a couple of gifts thrown out of car windows. Neighbors initially planned to throw a party for Sacheli’s big day but had to cancel because of the coronavirus guidelines.

Sacheli said this was the best celebration he could have asked for.

“I just can’t tell you how much it means to me,” Sacheli said. “They’re just great, great neighbors, and it’s proven.”

Sacheli told us he would continue to celebrate his big day with his wife, his daughter and a few close friends.