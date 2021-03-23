GEMA official: Information about Columbus mass vaccination site open to those 18 and over is inaccurate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A spokesperson for the Georgia Emergency Management Agency says that information about the Columbus mass COVID-19 vaccination site circulating on social media is inaccurate.

Tuesday afternoon the Uproar at Columbus State University circulated on Twitter and Facebook that “Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s mass vaccination site at the Columbus Civic Center has ample supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine it must administer today. Today, anyone 18 years of age or older is eligible to be vaccinated.”

That information is inaccurate, GEMA spokesperson Cassie Hazell told News 3. That mass site is operated by GEMA.

“We are only vaccinating individuals who were eligible and an appointment is required,” Hazell said.

The Uproar reporting was based on an email from Columbus State’s COVID-19 Response Team. The email went out to students and faculty at 1:21 p.m. At 2:25 p.m. the Response Team sent a follow-up email apologizing for the misinformation. How the Response Team vetted the inaccurate information before circulation is not yet known.

The Columbus vaccination site opened a week ago and has been vaccinating under the 1,100 shots it was prepared to administer daily.

The misinformation also comes as Gov. Brian Kemp has a news conference scheduled later today. Multiple reports say that he the governor is prepared to expand the list of those available for the shot. Currently, it’s 55 and older with exceptions for medical workers, public safety, teachers and a number of other groups.

The site is open Monday-Friday. Appointments have been necessary since it opened.